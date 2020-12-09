CBS All Access Upgraded to Be More Kid Friendly

ViacomCBS said it is adding new features to CBS All Access for kids and families ahead of the streaming service being rebranded as Paramount Plus early next year.

CBS All Access is letting subscribers create as many as six profiles per account and manage each profile with “Kids Mode.” Kids Mode allows parents to limit access to programming for older or younger children based on content ratings. Parents can also use a PIN code to control access to mature content.

At the same time, more library programming from the company’s Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. kids channels is being added to CBS All Access.

“We are thrilled to bring even more popular kids hits from Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon to the service, in advance of our upcoming rebrand as Paramount Plus,” said Rob Gelick, executive VP and general manager, streaming services and chief product officer, ViacomCBS Streaming.

“We’ve already seen incredible growth in viewership since we began expanding our offering of children’s programming on the service,” Gelick said. “With today’s new product enhancements, like ‘Kids Mode’ and multiple profiles, we can create customized experiences for each member of the household, while giving our subscribers even more opportunities to discover and watch family programming together, and allowing parents additional peace of mind with the ability to further customize what programming is available to their kids.”

The additional programming includes 800 episodes of Paw Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Blue’s Clues, Bubble Guppies, Dora the Explorer and Shimmer and Shine

All CBS All Access children’s programming is available commercial-free.