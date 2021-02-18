‘Baby Shark’ Shorts to Air as Nick Renews Preschool Shows

Nickelodeon will give viewers an early peek at 'Baby Shark' and family in a series of shorts

Nickelodeon said it will give viewers a mini-preview of Baby Shark’s Big Show! by airing a block of Baby Shark shorts starting Feb. 26.

The ViacomCBS kids network also said it has given a green light to new seasons of preschool series Santiago of the Seas, Blue’s Clues & You! and PAW Patrol.

The moves follow WarnerMedia’s upfront announcement Wednesday that its Cartoon Network will be pushing into the preschool market with a new block called Cartoonito that will launch with 20 new original series.

Also Read: Disney, ViacomCBS Set Virtual Upfront Events in May

Nickelodeon said it has nine of the top 10 preschool shows on TV.

The Baby Shark Shorts will chum the kiddie waters for the spring premiere of Baby Shark’s Big Show! The series, co-produced by SmartStudy, is based on Pinkfong’s unavoidable Baby Shark Dance, the social media phenomenon.

Santiago of the Seas is getting a second season on Nickelodeon after premiering in October. Nick has ordered 26 half-hour episodes.

Josh and Blue will have a fourth season of Blue’s Clues & You, with 26 half-hour episodes.

PAW Patrol will be hitting season nine. The pups will have new adventures in 26 half-hour episodes.