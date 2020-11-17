Nickelodeon Sets Cast for ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show’

Kimiko Glenn, who appeared in Orange Is the New Black, will provide the voice of Baby Shark in Nickelodeon’s upcoming animated series Baby Shark’s Big Show!

Nick released the casting of the new show based on the unavoidable pop culture phenomenon, which will premiere with Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special on Dec. 11.

Also in the voice cast are: Luke Youngblood of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, as William; Natasha Rothwell of Insecure, as Mommy Shark; Eric Edelstein of We Bare Bears, as Daddy Shark; Debra Wilson of MADtv, as Grandma Shark and Patrick Warburton of Family Guy, as Grandpa Shark.

Following the premiere, the special will be available on Nick Jr. On Demand and download-to-own services, as well as NickJr.com and the Nick Jr. App, which will also feature short-form content.

New episodes of Baby Shark’s Big Show! will roll out across Nickelodeon’s preschool platforms in the U.S. beginning spring 2021.

Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind the children’s brand Pinkfong, Baby Shark’s Big Show! will follow Baby Shark and his best friend William as they have comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, make new friends and sing original catchy tunes.

Nickelodeon has ordered 26 half-hour episodes.

Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special is part of Nickelodeon’s “Nickmas” holiday-themed lineup.

Baby Shark launched on YouTube in November 2015 and accumulated 7.1 billion views, becoming the most-watched video in the platform’s history.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! is executive produced by Gary “Doodles” DiRaffaele and Tommy Sica, with Whitney Ralls serving as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, California, with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, senior VP, Nickelodeon Preschool.

ViacomCBS Consumer Products is managing consumer products licensing worldwide, excluding China, Korea and Southeast Asia, for the Baby Shark property.