Nickelodeon Adds Animation Production Operations Execs

Brian Keane will be joining Nickelodeon Animation Studios as executive VP of production and operations, a new position, as ViacomCBS’s kids business staffs up its animation division.

Keene, previously COO and executive VP at Blue Sky Studios, will oversee plans to scale and support Nickelodeon series, movies and its studio business. He will be based in New York and report to Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation.

Jennie Monica (Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Angelique Yen, head of physical production at Nickelodeon Animation, will report to Keane.

“Brian’s love of animation, operational expertise and producorial spirit will greatly contribute to Nickelodeon’s culture and success,” said Naito. “Keane and Yen’s partnership fortifies our studio’s mission to produce and deliver the highest quality content for kids and families everywhere across multiple platforms.”

“I have always admired Nickelodeon’s irreverent and creator-driven spirit, and I’m so excited to be joining the studio at a time of global growth and evolution,” said Keane. “I look forward to working with the Nick team on this transformative chapter ahead.”

Nickelodeon’s animation operation also named Jennie Monica VP, series production and Kara Lord Piersimoni has been hired as VP of production for Nickelodeon Movies.

Kara Lord Piersimoni (Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Monica had been co-executive producer on SpongeBob SquarePants and began her career at Nickelodeon in 1998.

Lord Piersimoni had been VP of production at GURU Studios.

Dean Hoff, VP series production and Patty Henry-Robinson, VP series production, will continue reporting to Yen.