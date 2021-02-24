Nickelodeon Reunites Voice Cast for ‘Rugrats’ Reboot

The 'Rugrats' will return and sound the same

Nickelodeon said that it has reunited the original voice cast of Rugrats for the new version of the show, set to debut on Paramount Plus this spring.

Reprising their roles are E. G. Daily as Tommy, Nancy Cartwright as Chuckie, Cheryl Chase as Angelica, Cree Summer as Susie and Kath Soucie as the twins Phil and Lil.

The new series, produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, features computer-generated animation and follows the toddlers as they explore the world.

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” said Ramsey Naito, president, Nickelodeon Animation. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

The original Rugrats launched in 1991 and ran for nine seasons over 13 years, winning four daytime Emmy Awards and six Kids’ Choice Awards.

The new Rugrats series is based on the series created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain. Eryk Casemiro and Kate Boutilier are executive producers and Dave Pressler and Casey Leonard serve as co-executive producers, with Rachel Lipman as co-producer. Production is overseen by Mollie Freilich, senior manager, current series animation, Nickelodeon.