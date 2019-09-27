Ellen DeGeneres to Make Four Series for HBO Max

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is making four original shows for HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from AT&T.

On her show Friday, DeGeneres gave all of the members of her audience a free two-year subscription to HBO Max.

“I'm very excited to bring my new shows to HBO Max. I don’t know who Max is, but I can’t wait to work with him,” she said.

As the streaming wars heat up, media companies are racing to sign up talent to create shows and attract subscribers.

HBO Max has ordered straight to series three new shows: Ellen’s Home Design Challenge, First Dates Hotel and Little Ellen. A docu-series, Finding Einstein is in development.

“Ellen is a singular talent, and a powerhouse, creative triple-threat that we are lucky to have now bringing her talents to bear on behalf of HBO Max,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TNT, TBS, and truTV. “Ellen’s flair for home design and matchmaking will most certainly inspire and delight - but HBO Max is full service, so as not to leave the kids out she’s bringing them back to the hilarious misadventures of her childhood in an imaginative animated series.”

The new shows are:

Ellen’s Home Design Challenge, DeGeneres give eight forward-thinking designers the chance to push their creativity to the limit. DeGeneres will be on hand to weigh in on each challenge and provide humorous, colorful commentary.

First Dates Hotel, based on the hit UK format devised by Twenty Twenty Productions, Ltd., takes matchmaking to new heights.

Little Ellen is a 2D animated children’s show that explores the world through the eyes of a hilarious and unpredictable seven-year-old Ellen DeGeneres.