Natasha Lyonne Hosts ‘SNL’ Season Finale

Natasha Lyonne will host the season finale of Saturday Night Live on NBC May 21. It is her first time hosting.

Lyonne is the co-creator, star and director of Russian Doll on Netflix. Season two premiered last month. She will star in and executive produce Peacock’s forthcoming Poker Face.

Japanese Breakfast is the musical guest May 21, the band’s first time on SNL.

On May 14, Selena Gomez hosts and Post Malone provides the music. Gomez is in the cast of Only Murders in the Building.

Besides airing on NBC, Saturday Night Live streams on Peacock.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. ■