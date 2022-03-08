‘Russian Doll’ Season Two on Netflix April 20

Natasha Lyonne in season two of Netflix's 'Russian Doll.'

The second season of oddball comedy-drama Russian Doll begins on Netflix April 20. Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler created the show, which premiered in 2019.

Lyonne plays Nadia, who dies at her birthday party and relives the night she died over and over and over.

Charlie Barnett, Greta Lee and Yul Vazquez are also in the cast.

Netflix announced the premiere date with a trailer on YouTube.

Lyonne was nominated for a best actress in a comedy Golden Globe in 2019. The show was up for a best comedy Emmy that same year.

Universal Television, Poehler's Paper Kite Productions, JAX Media and 3 Arts Entertainment produce Russian Doll.

All episodes are directed by Jamie Babbit, Headland and Lyonne.

Russian Doll is often compared to Groundhog Day. When the second season was announced in 2019, Lyonne said, “Same show, just weirder.” ■