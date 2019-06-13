Netflix Orders More ‘Russian Doll’

Netflix has greenlit a second season of dark comedy Russian Doll. Natasha Lyonne stars, and created the show along with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland.

Season two will have eight episodes.

Lyonne and Cindy Holland, Netflix VP of original content, shared the news at Recode’s Code Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. Lyonne promised, “Same show, just weirder.”

Lyonne plays Nadia, who keeps dying at her birthday party in New York, and keeps coming back to life.

The show premiered Feb. 1 and was a hit with critics and viewers alike. Charlie Barnett, Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, Rebecca Henderson and Brendan Sexton III were also in the cast for season one.

Universal Television, Paper Kite Productions, JAX Media and 3 Arts Entertainment produce Russian Doll.

The season two premiere date was not shared.