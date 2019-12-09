Netflix Leads Golden Globe Nominations

Netflix drew the most 2020 Golden Globe Awards nominations Monday morning in what was a strong showing for streaming services, according to the Hollywood Press Association.

Netflix drew 17 Golden Globe nods, topping HBO’s 15, with streaming services Hulu and Prime Video each drawing five nominations and FX Networks garnering four nods, the association announced during a morning ceremony in Los Angeles.

Recently launched streaming service Apple TV+ earned three nominations, tying cable premium service Showtime. The broadcast networks were shut out of this year's Globe nominations.

Netflix was led by drama series The Crown and Unbelievable, which both drew four nominations along with HBO’s Chernobyl.

Netflix also garnered 17 Golden Globe nominations in the motion picture category for such films as Marriage Story, The Irishman and Dolemite Is My Name.

The 77th annual Golden Globes Awards will air live Jan. 5 on NBC.

Golden Globe nominations in the Television category are as follows:

Best Television Series, Drama

"Big Little Lies"

"The Crown"

"Killing Eve"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession"

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"The Politician"

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Ben Platt, "The Politician"

Paul Rudd, "Living With Yourself"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy”

Best Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Catch-22"

"Chernobyl"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"The Loudest Voice"

"Unbelievable"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbot, "Catch-22"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"

Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"

Joey King, "The Act"

Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"

Merritt Weaver, "Unbelievable"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"

Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Toni Collette, "Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"

Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"