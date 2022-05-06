Benedict Cumberbatch Hosts ‘SNL’ May 7

Saturday Night Live returns May 7, with Benedict Cumberbatch hosting for the second time. He’s in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His TV work includes Showtime’s Patrick Melrose and the BBC/PBS production Sherlock.

Arcade Fire is the musical guest May 7, appearing for the fifth time.

Selena Gomez, star of Only Murders in the Building, hosts May 14. The new season of Only Murders is on Hulu June 28. Post Malone is the musical guest, his first time on SNL.

Season 47 of SNL wraps May 21. The host and musical guest have not been named.

The show airs on NBC and streams on Peacock.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. ■