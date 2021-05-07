Final Season of Aidy Bryant Comedy ‘Shrill’ on Hulu May 7

Hulu comedy Shrill returns for its third and final season May 7. There are eight episodes and Aidy Bryant stars.

The season sees Bryant’s Annie energized by her breakup with Ryan and finding some momentum at work.

Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell and Luka Jones are also in the cast.

Shrill premiered in 2019. Hulu describes it as a show about “a fat young woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. Annie is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss.”

The series is executive produced by Ali Rushfield, who is showrunner, Aidy Bryant, Lindy West, Rob Klein, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer.

Shrill is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions.

That season three would end the series came as a surprise for the producers, Rushfield shared at a press event in February. “We didn't know, going in [to season three],” she said. “But we knew somewhere in the middle of there that, with enough time to make it an ending that we were good with, and feel like it is a good end to the series and lands the characters in a good place. So we didn't know then, but we feel good with the way it landed.”

Bryant has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live since 2012. She shared about how being on SNL has helped her on Shrill at the press event. “It's given me this incredible foundation for how to make television and especially in really extreme circumstances where the timeline is really short and the decisions have to be made,” she said. “And I think that really helped me in working on Shrill because I know how to make decisions quickly and collaborate with an ensemble and communicate my ideas quickly and clearly.”