Hulu Orders Season Two of ‘Shrill’

Hulu has renewed the comedy Shrill for a second season. It will have eight episodes and starts in 2020. Aidy Bryant stars and Lorne Michaels executive produces.

Season one, which premiered March 15, followed Annie (played by Bryant), a fat young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body. Annie is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent and a perfectionist boss.

The first season had six episodes.

Ali Rushfield is showrunner and executive producer. Besides Michaels and Rushfield, the other exec producers are Elizabeth Banks, Lindy West, Andrew Singer of Broadway Video, Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions, and Bryant.

West authored the book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman.

The cast includes Bryant, who is also a cast member on Saturday Night Live, Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, Patti Harrison, Julia Sweeney and Daniel Stern.

Shrill is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions.