Amanda Seyfried Lined Up To Host NBCU Local Clear the Shelters Special

Amanda Seyfried will host a “Clear the Shelters” special on NBC stations nationwide August 16. Clear the Shelters is an NBCU Local initiative designed to promote pet adoption. It happens August 10-September 10 and is the tenth anniversary.

The special will air on NBC’s and Telemundo’s owned stations, and affiliates of both that are partaking in Clear the Shelters. It will air on the NBCU Local FAST channels too, and on Cozi TV.

Seyfried’s credits include films Mank, Mean Girls, Mama Mia! and Les Misérables, and series The Dropout and The Crowded Room. She is starring in and executive producing the upcoming Peacock series Long Bright River.

“As a lifelong animal lover who has rescued and fostered pets, I know the life-changing impact of welcoming pets into your life and understand the growing challenges faced by animal shelters and rescues,” Seyfried said. “That’s why I’m so proud to participate in the 10th annual Clear The Shelters and support its mission of promoting pet adoption and raising funds that benefit animal welfare.”

Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones, co-hosts on the third hour of Today, hosted the Clear the Shelters special last summer.

Clear The Shelters was hatched at KXAS-KXTX Dallas and has led to more than 1 million pet adoptions, while raising millions of dollars for animal shelters, according to NBCU Local. The campaign sees NBC and Telemundo stations across the nation partner with shelters in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise funds. Affiliates of both networks take part as well.