Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones Host Clear the Shelters Special

Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones, co-hosts on the third hour of Today, will host the Clear the Shelters special that airs on NBC stations beginning Friday, August 4. Clear the Shelters, an NBCUniversal Local drive to promote pet adoption, starts August 1 and runs through August 31.

The 30-minute special, shot at 30 Rockefeller Center, airs on a mix of owned and affiliated stations, along with NBC owned stations’ streaming channels and Cozi TV. It will highlight people who have dedicated themselves to the homeless pet issue, including Sir Darius Brown, teen founder and CEO of Beaux & Paws, and vet Dr. Kwane Stewart, board president of Project Street Vet. Features from The Dodo will be in the special.

For Clear The Shelters, NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico partner with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds. It is the ninth year of the initiative, which began at KXAS-KXTX Dallas. Clear The Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. The 2022 campaign drove 161,000 adoptions, while raising more than $540,000.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition is the lead sponsor of Clear the Shelters.