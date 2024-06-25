Clear the Shelters, NBCU Local Pet Adoption Campaign, Runs August 10-September 10

Clear the Shelters, NBCUniversal Local’s pet adoption campaign, starts August 10 and runs through September 10. It is the 10th annual Clear the Shelters and NBCU Local said the campaign has helped 1 million pets find new homes, while raising millions of dollars for shelters and rescues.

This year’s fundraising period has been extended to begin August 1 and close on September 30.

The 2023 Clear the Shelters campaign led to more than 158,000 adoptions, NBCU said, and elevated the all-time adoption total past one million. It also raised over $575,000. More than 1,400 shelters and rescues representing 49 states and territories participated in last year’s campaign, which took place in August. Affiliates of NBC and Telemundo also take part in the annual event too.

“Surpassing the one millionth all-time adoption last year and now celebrating our tenth campaign are not just milestones, these numbers help quantify the incredible support Clear the Shelters has received from communities around the nation and the impact it’s had on vulnerable animals and the shelters that care for them,” said Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local executive VP of diginets & original production. “It’s a privilege to partner with participating shelters, affiliate stations, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and our employees, to continue to grow and expand this great initiative.”

Fundraising is led by Greater Good Charities. Donations can be made at ClearTheSheltersFund.org. Virtual pet adoptions happen with WeRescue.pet. Users can browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters.

The Dodo is Clear the Shelters’ media partner.

Clear The Shelters began at KXAS-KXTX Dallas in 2014 as Empty The Shelters Day, and was hatched as Clear The Shelters a year later.