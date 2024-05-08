Pluto TV Debuts NBCUniversal Local Streaming News Channels

NBCUniversal Local’s 15 NBC and Telemundo local and regional streaming news channels begin launching on Pluto TV this month, starting May 8 with five channels. NBC New York News, NBC Los Angeles News, NBC Chicago News, NBC Philadelphia News and NBC Washington D.C. News are now available on Pluto.

“We are excited to grow our existing partnership with Pluto TV and expand the reach of our premium local news content to new audiences,” said Amy Geary, senior VP, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “News remains a valuable asset in our NBCUniversal portfolio and we are thrilled to offer these regional networks to Pluto TV audiences.”

There are 11 NBC station FAST channels and four more on the Telemundo side, the latter regional channels that represent collaborations between Telemundo-owned stations.

Over the course of May, those going live on Pluto TV are NBC Boston News, NBC Dallas Fort Worth News, NBC Bay Area News, NBC South Florida News, NBC San Diego News, NBC Connecticut News, Noticias Telemundo Noreste, Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Texas and Noticias Telemundo Florida.

“Our streaming channels offer around-the-clock access to the award-winning news coverage, big live events, and compelling original programming produced by our expert teams of journalists based in local newsrooms throughout the nation,” said Meredith McGinn, executive VP of diginets & original production, NBCUniversal Local. “We are excited for Pluto TV to showcase this valuable content, in both English and Spanish, to their audiences.”

Pluto TV’s lineup of FAST channels from the NBCUniversal portfolio also include NBC News Now, Today All Day and Dateline 24/7.

"In our mission of entertaining the planet, Pluto TV offers coverage on both global and local levels, striving to connect our audiences with every community that they are a part of,” said Amy Kuessner, executive VP, programming, Pluto TV. "By building on our local, geo-targeted news offering to include a variety of NBCUniversal news channels, we're ensuring our viewers stay informed about what matters most in their neighborhoods and enriching their viewing experience with relevant, timely content."

Pluto TV is part of Paramount.