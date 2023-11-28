Paramount Promotes Streaming Execs Jeff Grossman and Amy Kuessner

Paramount Streaming said that it has elevated and expanded the responsibilities of the top programming executives for Paramount Plus and Pluto TV.

Jeff Grossman was promoted to executive VP, programming for Paramount Plus from executive VP, content and business operations, Paramount Streaming.

Amy Kuessner, who had been executive VP, content strategy and global partnerships, was named executive VP, programming for Pluto TV. She will have an expanded role and will oversee the content strategy for Pluto TV, including the curation and programming of FAST channels and global content licensing.

The moves follow the departure in March of Tanya Giles, the longtime MTV exec who was chief programming officer for Paramount Plus and Pluto TV .

Paramount Streaming said the new programming structure will enable it to better leverage, customize and showcase content so both brands can scale quickly.

Grossman and Kuessner both report to Tom Ryan, president and CEO of Paramount Streaming, and will collaborate, enabling more strategic support for both services, the company said.

Grossman will oversee content planning, scheduling, acquisition, merchandising and operations.

He has been with the company 15 years and was part of the team that launched Paramount Plus.

Kuessner was part of the team that created Pluto TV’s original channel strategy and struck the first FAST deals with the NFL, CNN, BBC and AMC Networks.