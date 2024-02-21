CBS Set To Premiere ‘Elsbeth,’ Latest ‘Good Wife’ Spinoff

Elsbeth, a spinoff in The Good Wife universe, premieres February 29 on CBS. The title character, portrayed by Carrie Preston, is an attorney who relocates from Chicago to New York for an investigative role involving the NYPD. She’s there on a consent decree, essentially policing the police.

With her unique powers of observation, Elsbeth ends up helping the detectives, who are initially put off by her unconventional personality, solve crimes.

Showrunner Jonathan Tolins said Elsbeth Tascioni, who had a limited role in both The Good Wife and The Good Fight, “brings a level of warmth and intelligence, and a sense of humor, and an unpredictability.”

Tolins executive produces the series with Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer. Wendell Pierce plays NYPD Capt. C.W. Wagner and Carra Patterson portrays Kaya Blanke, a uniformed police officer who accompanies Elsbeth on her investigative excursions around New York.

Tolins described the relationship between Elsbeth and Wagner as akin to Mary Richards and Lou Grant.

Elsbeth’s offbeat nature made her a logical choice to carry the show, Tolins said. “Robert and Michelle managed to create this pure, original character that is the perfect match for an actress you just love to watch and who is incredibly inventive,” he said. “[Elsbeth] brings such a spirit of joy and curiosity and intelligence that she became a fan favorite, even though she was originally only featured in a few episodes of The Good Wife.”

Tolins previously worked on the King drama BrainDead, then worked on The Good Fight.

He’s also a playwright whose work includes Buyer and Cellar, about a struggling actor who lands a job sorting out the memorabilia in Barbra Streisand’s basement in Malibu.

Tolins said his theater background influences his television work. “I like to write good scenes for actors, with subtext and rhythm and humor,” Tolins said.

Viewers don’t have to be familiar with The Good Wife and The Good Fight to enjoy Elsbeth. “It’s a new setting and a new role for the main character, and “a new chapter in this character’s life,” Tolins said.

Besides Lou Grant, Tolins lists Columbo as an influence. That drama, which originally aired in the ’70s, had Peter Falk playing an LAPD homicide detective. Tolins said he watched nearly every episode during the writers strike.

The showrunner credits the Kings with taking the procedural format of broadcast TV and marrying it with the more sophisticated storytelling and character development one might find on cable and streaming. “They put those things together, and I think that’s the genius of their shows,” Tolins said.

He’s psyched that Elsbeth is on CBS. “I think everyone should be able to see this show for free,” he said. “I’m thrilled that we can reach as many people as possible, because I think that we could all use a little more Elsbeth in our lives.”