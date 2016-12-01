'Columbo' Coming to Cozi TV in New Year

Cozi TV, the NBC-owned multicast network, will be adding the police drama Columbo to its lineup of vintage shows starting Jan. 1.

The series, starring Peter Falk as the cigar-smoking police detective, will debut with a marathon that kicks of at 1 p.m. New Year’s Day, Cozi announced Thursday. It will air regularly at 8 p.m. ET on Saturdays and Sundays.

Cozi is also adding The Rockford Files and the medical drama Emergency! to its offerings. Both series will debut Jan. 2—Rockford will air at noon, followed by Emergency! at 1 p.m.