‘The Good Fight’ Renewed on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has ordered a sixth season of drama The Good Fight. Season five began June 24, with new episodes landing on Thursdays.

“The Good Fight's provocative, whip smart, and no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount Plus's top performing original series and acquisition drivers," said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount Plus original scripted series. “We are thrilled to continue The Good Fight’s enduring legacy with a sixth season and can't wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next."

In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) questions whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African-American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. And Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), who opens his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

The cast also includes Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier and Charmaine Bingwa.

Robert and Michelle King created the show, a spinoff of The Good Wife, with Phil Alden Robinson and are showrunners and executive producers. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins and Jacquelyn Reingold also executive produce.

The Good Fight is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.