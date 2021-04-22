Robert and Michelle King’s Quarantine Drama ‘The Bite’ on Spectrum

The Bite, a satirical drama from Robert and Michelle King, premieres on Spectrum May 21. All six episodes will be available that day for Spectrum subscribers on demand, and commercial free.

The Kings are behind The Good Fight, The Good Wife and Evil.

Audra McDonald and Taylor Schilling are in the cast of The Bite, which follows neighbors Rachel (McDonald) and Lily (Schilling) as they deal with the arrival of a virus. “Navigating the new normal in New York City, Rachel works from home juggling her many telemedicine clients and a shaky marriage to her husband Dr. Zach (Steven Pasquale), who has a prestigious job at the CDC miles away in Washington D.C. Meanwhile, Lily is upstairs trying to convince her Wall Street clientele that her very specific skill set is still just as valuable through a video screen as it was in person,” goes Spectrum.

Will Swenson, Phillipa Soo and Leslie Uggams are also in the cast.

Spectrum Originals and CBS Studios produce the show along with King Size Productions. Liz Glotzer and Brooke Kennedy executive produce along with the Kings.