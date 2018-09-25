CBS Television Studios Renews Deal With Robert, Michelle King

CBS Television Studios has renewed its overall production deal with Robert and Michelle King, co-creators of CBS All Access drama The Good Fight as well as former CBS drama The Good Wife. The three-year deal is through their King Size Productions banner. Under the agreement, CBS will have exclusive rights to produce television content created and developed by the Kings across all platforms.

Liz Glotzer is president of King Size Productions and will executive produce all of their upcoming series.

The Kings have been at CBS Television Studios since 2009.

“Robert and Michelle are two of the finest persons I have ever had the privilege of working with,” said David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios. “Their brilliant writing and ability to create distinctive, successful television is only surpassed by their quality as people. Everyone at CBS TV Studios is thrilled and very proud to be working with them, Liz and their team for many more years.”

King Size’s newest production is Your Honor, written and executive produced by Peter Moffat. It has picked up to series by Showtime. They also have Evil in development for CBS, about the battle between science and religion. The Kings are developing Girls With Guns for CBS All Access in association with Scott Free Productions.

The Kings have been married for over 30 years.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to continue our relationship with the fantastic people at CBS Studios,” said Robert and Michelle. “David Stapf has assembled a team of some of the smartest, most thoughtful and supportive executives in the business. Working with them is a dream.”