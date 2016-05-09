Primetime Ratings: Nearly 10.5 Million Watch ‘Good Wife’ Finale

ABC and CBS split the spoils on a soft night for broadcast TV, both putting up a 1.0 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 4 share. NBC and Fox did 0.9/3s.

The series finale of The Good Wife rated a 1.2 on CBS, up 20%, with 10.47 million total viewers. Before that, 60 Minutes and Madam Secretary both rated a flat 1.0. Elementary closed out prime with a 0.7, down a tenth.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos at 1.2, down a tenth, then Once Upon a Time at a flat 1.2. The Family was at 0.7 and Quantico at 0.9—both down a tenth.

NBC’s Little Big Shots rated a 1.3, down 19%, and The Carmichael Show slid 20% to a 0.8. Crowded rated a 0.7, down a tenth, and Dateline was a flat 1.0.

Fox’s Bordertown scored a flat 0.4 before a Simpsons repeat, then a new Simpsons did a 1.1, down 17%. Bob’s Burgers was down 9% at 1.0, and Family Guy was off 7% to 1.3. The Last Man on Earth tallied a flat 0.9.