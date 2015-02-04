Fates Roundup, Feb 3, 2015

Below is a compilation of the latest moves in the industry.

Kevin Reilly has divided TBS and TNT into two separate programming operations. As such, Sandra Dewey will remain overseeing the networks’ business affairs in the new role of president of TNT and TBS Productions. Sarah Aubrey and Brett Weitz have been named executive VPs of original programming for TNT and TBS, respectively.

WEVV Evansville has tapped Warren Korff as new director of the CBS-Fox hybrid station, which Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville acquired for $18.6 million earlier this year. Korff, previously WEHT-WTVW’s assignment editor, is a native of Evansville.

Brand and cultural insights agency TruthCo. announced four new hires on Feb. 3. In client services, Karen Ramspacher and Maribeth Phillips will work in client relations, while Christina Papi will work in client services. Additionally, Alix Korn will serve as associate cultural analyst.

NETIA has named Jérémie Mekaelian head of sales, the company announced Feb. 3. Mekaelian, who has more than a decade of experience in the IT, telco and media industry, will oversee NETIA’s sales force around the world in addition to creating and executing sales and presales programs.

Entertainment and creative agency Premier announced Feb. 3 that it has appointed Chris Rice to digital and social strategy director in a company-wide push to increase its social offering. Rice, who started in December, will help develop campaign concepts and provide strategy and advice.

NBCUniversal has named Tom Winiarski executive VP, advertising sales planning and monetization. Winiarski, formerly senior VP, national sales manager, at TBS and TNT, Turner Cross Divisional Partnerships, will be tasked with maximizing revenue and helping clients using data and inventory analytics.

Albis Technologies announced Feb. 3 the promotion of Eric van den Heuvel to executive member of the management board and head of the company’s access solutions business unit. Previously the business development manager, van den Heuvel will be responsible for developing key products and solutions.

Business software solutions and services provider Marketron announced Feb. 3 that Todd Kalman was joining the leadership team as VP of sales. Kalman, who previously served as VP of sales at CBS Radio and general sales manager for iHeartMedia, will lead business development efforts for Marketron product lines.

The board of directors for the Advanced Television Systems Committee has elected NBCUniversal’s Glenn Reitmeier to a second term as chairman. In addition, the standards making body elected Dolby’s Craig Todd to the board for the first time and Cox Media Group’s Dave Siegler for a second term

Warren Sapp has been fired by NFL Network after getting arrested for soliciting a prostitute on Feb. 3. Sapp, who was in Arizona for the net’s coverage of the Super Bowl, was arrested around 7 a.m., according to a story first reported by TMZ Sports. The NFL hall of famer has two previous arrests for domestic battery.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) has been added to list of policymakers attending the Free State Foundation’s annual telecom conference March 19 at the National Press Club in Washington. Scalise will do a Q&A with Randolph May, the Free State Foundation’s president.

Sanford Socolow, who was Walter Cronkite’s right hand during news coverage of the 1960s and 70s, died Jan. 31 in New York from complications from a long illness. He was 86. Socolow served at different points, as coproducer and executive producer of CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite and VP of CBS news.

Jim Vanderzwaan, KSBW 8’s lead forecaster and California Central Coast weather expert, is planning on retiring. The longest-running weather broadcaster in the station’s history, Vanderzwaan announced the news during a special edition of KSBW Action News 8 on Feb. 1 after the Super Bowl.

Nexstar Broadcasting chairman, president and CEO Perry Stock has been awarded a contract extension through Jan. 15, 2019 from the board of directors. His $1.5 million yearly base salary will stay the same, and he will remain eligible for performance-based bonuses and other incentives.

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel announced Jan. 29 that two top advisors, David Goldman and Clint Odom, were leaving for jobs on the Hill. Taking Goldman’s place as senior legal advisor will be Priscilla Delgado Argeris; Valery Galasso will be the new policy advisor on media issues.

Global brand management company Genius Brands International has added Jason Brumbaugh to the team as VP of digital. GBI president Amy Moynihan Heyward made the announcement Jan. 29. Brumbaugh, formerly a producer at Disney Interactive Media Group, will help lead GBI’s digital initiatives, such as creating online marketing strategies and social engagement.

Randy Falco will remain in his role as president and CEO of Univision Communications through 2018, as the U.S. Hispanic broadcaster extended his contract. Under Falco’s leadership, Univision invested in El Rey Network from Robert Rodriguez and partnered with ABC on Fusion, the millennial-targeted new network.

Longtime TV and radio anchor and reporter Steve Smith died unexpectedly from complications from Crohn’s Disease. He was 53. A 25-year veteran of TV — with stints at WOI Des Moines, KRNV Reno, KSTP Minneapolis and KMSP Minneapolis, among many other — Smith moved to radio in 2006 and had been with 850KOA-AM Denver before falling ill.

Univision Communications has hired Lincoln Lopez as VP and general manager of social media. Lopez, who previously served as VP of social and digital media for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies, will coordinate across the company to lead social media strategy to increase audience engagement and interaction.

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. has welcomed veteran finance executive Neil Davidson as chief financial officer. Davidson, who spent almost a decade at Bally Technologies, most recently as CFO, also worked at Multimedia Games as VP of finance.

Discovery Education has selected Damone Jones as its new senior director of corporate partnerships. Jones will be tasked with developing strategic programs to give underfunded students nationwide real-world learning opportunities.

Nickelodeon announced Jan. 28 the promotions of Amy Hyland to executive VP, Nickelodeon ad sales, New York, and Justin Nesci to senior VP, ad sales strategy and technology sales. Hyland had been executive VP of ad sales strategy and planning, while Pesci was senior VP of Nickelodeon digital sales.

Effective Feb. 1, Milton Coleman will be the new ombudsman for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The board of directors confirmed Coleman, previously a senior editor for The Washington Post, for a three-year term to succeed Joel Kaplan.