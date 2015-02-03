Winiarski Joins NBCU as Exec VP in Ad Sales

Tom Winiarski has joined NBCUniversal as executive VP, advertising sales planning and monetization, a new post.

Winiarski, who had been senior VP, national sales manager, TBS and TNT, Turner Cross Divisional Partnerships, will report to NBCU chairman, advertising sales and client partnerships Linda Yaccarino, who was with Turner before joining NBCU.

NBCU has consolidated all of its broadcast, cable and digital ad sales into one group, and Winiarsky’s job will be maximizing revenue and serving clients’ needs through informed, data-driven decisions and strategic inventory analytics, the company said.

“Now that we have unified our sales systems and capabilities to encompass the entire portfolio, Tom’s experience and creative approach will prove essential as we continue to lead the marketplace,” Yaccarino said in a statement. “The combination of our unparalleled collection of original video content with our advanced strategy and analytics capabilities will enable Tom and our entire sales team to continue pushing boundaries to offer our clients the most sophisticated media plans in the business.”

Before Turner, Winiarski worked at Katz Communications and A+E Networks.