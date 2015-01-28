Discovery Education Taps Damone Jones for Corporate Partnerships

Discovery Education has named Damone Jones its new senior director of corporate partnerships.

Drawing on his combined experience in marketing and educational initiatives, Jones will be responsible for developing strategic programs that provide dynamic, real-world learning opportunities for students nationwide in underfunded areas such as workforce readiness, health and wellness, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), financial literacy, life skills and more.

Jones will also cultivate alliances with the business community at the national, regional and local levels to deliver custom-designed curriculum, project-based learning experiences and professional enrichment opportunities to schools and families across the country, Discovery Education said.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.