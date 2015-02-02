Scalise Added to FSF Program

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) has joined the lineup of policymakers at the Free State Foundation's annual telecom conference March 19 at the National Press Club in Washington.

He will participate in the Q&A with Free State Foundation president Randolph May.

Already on the program are keynoter Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee, Senate Communications Subcommittee chair Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), and FCC commissioners Mignon Clyburn, Ajit Pai and Michael O'Rielly.

Issues up for discussion include net neutrality, a Communications Act rewrite, preemption of municipal broadband laws, and FCC reform.