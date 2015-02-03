Korff Heads Up Rebooted WEVV Newsroom

Evansville native Warren Korff has been named news director at WEVV Evansville, a CBS-Fox hybrid station. Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville (BCBE) acquired the station for $18.6 million; the deal was finalized Jan. 1, and DuJuan McCoy, president and CEO, is bringing news back to the station after the newsroom was shuttered in 2001.

Korff comes from WEHT-WTVW, where he was assignment editor.

"We are very fortunate to find a person like Warren,” said McCoy. “His experience, local community relationships and passion for News made him the ideal candidate for us."

Jeff Fisher, former director of sales at WEHT-WTVW Evansville, was named WEVV general manager Jan. 20.

“WEVV’s return to local news is good, not only for me and the people we hire, but also for the community,” said Korff. “It is good to see Bayou City Broadcasting committed to serving the people of the Tri-State, and to giving viewers another voice for news coverage.”

In 2011, the station took over the Fox affiliation from WTVW after an affiliation dispute between Nexstar and Fox.