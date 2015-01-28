Univision Communications Names Lopez Head of Social Media

Univision Communications is strengthening its social media push, hiring Lincoln Lopez as VP and general manager of social media. Kevin Conroy, president of digital and enterprise development, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Lopez, who previously served as VP of social and digital media for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies, will coordinate across the company to lead social media strategy that increases audience engagement and interaction with Univision content on different media platforms.

“Lincoln is a proven strategic, innovative and collaborative leader with more than 20 years of experience in the digital and entertainment industries,” said Conroy. “His expertise will help us further strengthen UCI’s position as a social innovator and drive continued engagement across all our platforms.”

Before his time at Turner Broadcasting, Lopez worked at MTV Networks as VP of digital marketing and social media.

“I look forward to working with the tremendous team in place to continue to drive social engagement with audiences and continue to enhance Univision’s ability to deliver innovation for consumers and partners,” said Lopez.