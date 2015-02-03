Reilly Reorganizes TBS, TNT Programming Teams

New TBS and TNT chief Kevin Reilly has reorganized the programming departments at the two networks, splitting them into two separate operations.

As part of the reorganization, Sandra Dewey, who will continue to oversee business affairs for the networks, has been named president of TNT and TBS Productions. TV and film producer Sarah Aubrey has been named TNT executive VP of original programming. Brett Weitz, who had been senior VP of development for TBS and TNT, has been named executive VP of original programming for TBS.

"Over the next couple of years, we will continue to sharpen and evolve our brands by doubling down on original programming and being tenacious about our networks' value proposition," said Reilly. "These leadership appointments are the important first step in that direction. With Sandra overseeing business affairs and our growing slate of in-house productions, Sarah joining us to make TNT originals even more distinct and valuable and Brett focusing on both growing and further defining TBS originals, we have a great team of stewards to shepherd this transformation."

Reilly was named president of TNT and TBS and chief creative officer of Turner Entertainment in November. He arrived at the company two months after Michael Wright —former president of TNT, TBS and TCM— left to become CEO of DreamWorks. In May, Reilly announced that he would depart his role as entertainment chairman of Fox Broadcasting.

Dewey takes over Turner’s in-house studio after having worked in legal for the company and its parent, Warner Bros., for close to 20 years. In addition to TNT and TBS, she will remain in charge of business affairs for Cartoon Network, truTV and Turner Classic Movies.

Aubrey, is a longtime producing partner of Peter Berg in their company, Film 44. Her television credits include NBC’s Friday Night Lights and HBO’s The Leftovers. Weitz joined Turner in 2009. He has since developed Rizzoli & Isles and Falling Skies for TNT