Nexstar Board Gives Sook Contract Extension

Nexstar Broadcasting’s board of directors has given chairman, president and CEO Perry Sook a contract extension through Jan. 15, 2019. Sook's base salary of $1.5 million per-year remains unchanged and he will continue to be eligible to receive an annual performance-based bonus and certain equity-based compensation incentives.

“Under Perry’s leadership, Nexstar has grown to be a top ten local broadcast television company with a growing portfolio of complementary digital media operations,” said Geoff Armstrong, Nexstar compensation committee chairman. “Throughout his tenure, Perry has built the Nexstar platform through a combination of accretive acquisitions, industry leading innovation and the establishment of disciplined operating procedures. By doing so, Nexstar has become a leader in serving viewers and businesses in the markets where it operates while simultaneously building long-term shareholder value and a growth pipeline that is expected to extend the company’s success.”

The well-regarded Sook founded Nexstar in 1996.