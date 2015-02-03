NBCU’s Glenn Reitmeier Re-Elected as ATSC Chairman

The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) has announced that its board of directors has elected Glenn Reitmeier to his second term as chairman.

The standards making body also elected Craig Todd of Dolby to the board and re- elected Dave Siegler of Cox Media Group to a second term.

Todd and Sielger will serve three year terms; Reitmeier's term as chairman is one year.

Glenn Reitmeier is senior VP of Advanced Technology at NBC Universal,

Craig Todd is senior VP and CTO of Dolby Laboratories.

Dave Siegler is VP of technical operations for Cox Media Group.

The elections come at an important time for the organization, which is finishing up work on its next generation broadcast standard, ATSC 3.