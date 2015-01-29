Big Changes in Rosenworcel Staff

Top advisors to FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel are heading to the Hill.

Rosenworcel announced during the public meeting Jan. 29 that senior legal advisor David Goldman would be joining the staff of Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), ranking member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, as chief council for communications policy. In addition, Clint Odom, policy director for media issues, is leaving to join the Senate Commerce Committee as general counsel under ranking member Bill Nelson (D-Fla.).

Succeeding Goldman as senior counsel will be Priscilla Delgado Argeris, who had ben legal advisor. Valery Galasso, who had been special advisor and confidential assistant, will now be policy advisor on media issues.

Travis Litman has joined the Rosenworcel team, handling wireline issues, while Jennifer Thompson will succeed Galasso as confidential assistant and special advisor.

Thompson had been a press assistant in the office of former Senate Communications Chairman Mark Pryer (D-ARk.), who lost his reelection bid. Litman has been counsel to the Senate Commerce Committee.