CPB Names New Ombudsman
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has named Milton Coleman as its new ombudsman, effective Feb. 1.
Coleman is a former senior editor with The Washington Post. He left the paper in 2012. "Public media has an increasingly important role in our ever more diverse democracy,” said Coleman in a statement. “Hopefully, I can do whatever I can to help that media serve that need in the best of ways."
Coleman was confirmed by the board of directors for a three-year term. He succeeds Joel Kaplan.
Before joining the Post in 1976, Coleman was with the Milwaukee Courier, the African World newspaper, the All-African News Service, WHUR-FM Washington, the Community News Service of New York, and the Minneapolis Star.
The ombudsman's office was established in 2005 amidst charges by then CPB chairman Ken Tomlinson of a liberal bias in some of the noncom programming funded by CPB, which distributes the approximately 15%, on average, of noncommercial station budget supplied by government funding.
CPB oversees the distribution of government funds to noncommercial radio and TV.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.