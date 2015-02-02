Warren Sapp Fired by NFL Network Following Arrest

After initially suspending him indefinitely, NFL Network has now fired Warren Sapp following his arrest for soliciting a prostitute in Phoenix on Monday morning.

“Warren Sapp’s contract has been terminated and he no longer works for NFL Network,” said Alex Riethmiller, an NFL Network spokesman. He was transported to the Maricopa County Jail and booked on charges of Soliciting Prostitution and two counts of assault, both misdemeanor offenses.

The story was first reported by TMZ Sports, who said Sapp was arrested around 7 a.m. local time. Sapp was in Arizona for NFL Network’s coverage of Super Bowl XLIX.

The NFL hall of famer and former Dancing With the Stars contestant had previously been arrested in 2010 for domestic battery and again in 2014 for the same charge.