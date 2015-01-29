Univision Extends Randy Falco’s Contract

Univision Communications has extended the contract of Randy Falco.

Randy Falco will remain as president and CEO of the U.S. Hispanic broadcaster through 2018.

“Since taking the helm in 2011, Randy has successfully guided Univision through a period of exceptional growth and innovation, adeptly navigating a climate of unprecedented industry change and positioning the company for the future,” said Haim Saban, chairman of Univision Communications Inc.

Under Falco, Univision partnered with ABC on the millennial-targeted news network Fusion, invested in Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey Network and launched digital net UVideos. Currently, Univision boasts 16 broadcast, cable and digital networks; 61 local TV stations and 67 radio stations.