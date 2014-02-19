Fates Roundup, Feb. 18, 2014

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Tian Lim will join Hulu as chief technology officer, the video streamer announced on Feb. 18. Lim replaces Richard Tom, who left Hulu last year when former CEO Jason Kilar also departed. Lim previously served as senior VP of product engineering at Sony Network Entertainment International.

Bill Applegate will step down on April 25 from his post as VP and general manager at WOIO-WUAB Cleveland. He has spent 13 years at the helm of Raycom's Cleveland stations and 17 with Raycom all together.

Scott Heath has been elevated to VP and station manager of KSWB San Diego, it was announced on Feb. 18. He most recently served as general sales manager at the Tribune-owned Fox affiliate. He succeeds Ray Schonbak, who passed away on Nov. 20. Heath will report to Don Corsini, regional presidetn and general manager.

Recently retired tight end Tony Gonzalez will head to CBS' The NFL Today, where he will serve as an analyst alongside James Brown, Boomer Esiason and Bill Cowher. He will also contribute to CBS Sports' other platforms. NFLToday analysts Dan Marino and Shannon Sharpe will exit the Sunday morning show.

Jordan Levin has been appointed executive VP of Xbox Entertainment Studios, Microsoft announced on Feb. 18. Levin, who most recently served as president of Alloy Digital, will oversee the scripted and unscripted development team for Xbox and report to studio president Nancy Tellem.

PromaxBDA named NBC's Scot Chastain cochair of its board of directors, where he will serve alongside Fox Broadcasting Company's COO Joe Earley. Chastain, who is senior VP of affiliate marketing and development at NBC Television Network, will replace outgoing cochair Lisa Gregorian at the organization's PromaxBDA: The Conference on June 10, 2014.

Andrew Schwartzman has been tapped as senior counselor at The Benton Foundation and Georgetown's Institute for Public Representation. Schwartzman will head a new public interest law project at the school, and will both help train students and represent organizations on media issues.

Univision Communications has launched on Feb. 14 a digital content production arm called La Fabrica UCI, which will develop content in Spanish and English. The new unit will produce Spanish and English language content for Univision's existing and new digital brands. Boris Gartner will helm the venture as VP and general manager and will report to Isaac Lee, president of Univision News and Fusion, and Mehul Nagrani, senior VP and general manager of digital.

Joel McHale, who stars in NBC’s Community and E!’s The Soup, will emcee the 2014 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, it was announced on Feb. 14. The annual event celebrates its centennial this on May 3 in Washington, D.C.

Tracey Rogers has been appointed VP and general manager of WMC Memphis, succeeding Lee Meredith, who left the Raycom station for WAFB Baton Rouge. Rogers joins WMC from sister station KAIT Jonesboro, where she served as general manager. Chris Conroy, who most recently served as marketing director at WMC, will replace Rogers at the KAIT helm.

YuMe, Inc. has named Matt Arkin VP of programmatic sales, the company announced on Feb. 13. Arkin joins YuMe, which offers digital video brand advertising solutions, from Federated Media Publishing, where he served as chief revenue officer.

Former C-SPAN crew chief Eric Hansen died at a Maryland hospice on Feb. 13. He was 53. Hansen had left the public affairs net in early 2013 after he was diagnosed with cancer. He joined C-SPAN 1986.

Julie Shore has been elevated to VP of awards for The Television Academy, the organization announced on Feb. 13. Shore, who joined the Academy in 1985 as a receptionist, is responsible for the annual telecast ticketing lottery as well as all ticket distribution and seating for Emmys attendees. She also oversees the Academy’s other award competitions, including the Engineering Awards and the Television Academy Honors. The Television Academy vet serves as a liaison with the Television Academy’s Awards Committee on Primetime Emmys rules and procedures.

Zuus Media has tapped Greg Reiss as VP of national sales, the music video streaming site announced on Feb. 13. Reiss heads to Zuus from Viacom/BET Networks, where he served as director of national digital sales.

Darren Haynes has been named a studio anchor for ESPN, the network announced on Feb. 12. Haynes will also appear on shows across ESPN platforms. He most recently served as a sports anchor/report for Al Jazeera America. Before AJA, he worked as sports anchor/reporter at WHDH in Boston.

Early television comic Sid Caesar died on Feb. 12. He was 91. Caesar starred on NBC’s live variety show Your Show of Shows from 1950 to 1954, where he appeared with Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, and Howard Morris. After Your Show of Shows, he starred in Caesar’s Hour from 1954 to 1957.

Brian Patrick has been appointed executive producer of EWTN News Nightly, it was announced on Feb. 12. Patrick will also serve as interim anchor for Carroll Campbell on the show while she is out on maternity leave. He previously moderated ETWN Global Catholic Network's weekly series Crossing the Goal.

Greg Jarvis heads to digital advertising company Synacor, where he will serve as VP of sales, solutions. Jarvis most recently oversaw strategy consulting for startup The Experience Engine. At Synacor, he will help develop solutions for the company's MVPD, broadcaster and content provider customers.

Bravo and Oxygen Media have promoted Emily Yeomans and Chloe Ellers to VP of communications, it was announced on Feb. 12. Yeomans, who previously served as senior director of Oxygen Media, will oversee Bravo and Oxygen’s East Coast communications team. Ellers, who most reccently worked as director of Bravo Media, will manage the West Coast communications team for Oxygen and Bravo.

BBC America named on Feb. 12 Ricky Kelehar VP of unscripted programming, where he will oversee the net’s slate of original programming and new unscripted formats. Kelehar most recently served as head of factual entertainment and U.S. formats at IWC Media. At BBC America, he will report to Perry Simon, general manager, channels at BBC Worldwide North America and work with Richard De Croce, senior VP of programming.

El Rey Network has bolstered its ad sales team with three appointments on Feb. 12. The appointments include: Renée Mizrahi as VP of integrated marketing and ad sales; and Melissa Viele Kearney and Chris Owen as account executives. The trio will report to Michael Finn, senior VP of sales and marketing. Mizrahi most recently served as VP of integrated marketing and account services at Viggle. Kearney previously worked at Screenvision, while Owen worked at ESPN.