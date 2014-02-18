Applegate Retiring From WOIO Cleveland GM Post

Bill Applegate, VP and general manager at WOIO-WUAB Cleveland, will retire as of April 25, wrapping up a colorful 45 year career in broadcasting, including 17 with Raycom.

Applegate, 67, has spent 13 years atop Raycom's Cleveland stations. He plans to move to Fort Myers with his wife, Kathy.

The son of a newspaper columnist, Applegate is the consummate TV newsman. His broadcast career started as a reporter at WJBK Detroit in 1968 and included news director stints at WKBW Buffalo, KPIX San Francisco, WLS Chicago and WABC New York. Applegate's GM jobs included running WBBM Chicago, KCBS Los Angeles and WMC Memphis, among other major market stations.

Several of his children followed him into the business.

"I am immensely proud of our management team at WOIO/WUAB and all of our colleagues here who have contributed to our great success. Kathy and I will forever treasure the many friendships we have made here," Applegate said in a memo to staff.