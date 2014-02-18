Jordan Levin Named EVP, Xbox Entertainment Studios

Microsoft announced Tuesday that Jordan Levin has been named executive VP, Xbox Entertainment Studios. Levin will oversee the team responsible for scripted and unscripted development at the Santa Monica, Calif., studio, which will produce content for the Xbox Live platform. He will report to studio president Nancy Tellem.



Levin is the former CEO of the WB Network, which he helped launch in the 1990s. Levin most recently served as president of Alloy Digital, which in 2012 bought Generate, the studio and talent-management company Levin founded and ran as CEO. Alloy merged last year with Break Media to form Defy Media.



Levin also serves as chairman of NATPE.



"Jordan Levin offers a unique blend of traditional media experience, technical knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit that sets him apart from others in the industry," Tellem said. "I am thrilled to welcome him to the Xbox Entertainment Studios team as we continue to build our portfolio of premium TV experiences."



Tellem, former president of CBS Network Television Entertainment Group, was hired in 2012 to launch Microsoft's entertainment production arm. Among the projects currently in studio's production pipeline are a series based on the Halo games to be produced by Steven Spielberg.



"After envisioning Generate nearly 10 years ago with the goal of creating content and developing talent across converging screens and platforms, then selling our company to Alloy Digital two years ago and helping to grow it into Defy Media today, I am energized by the potential of this new position," Levin said. "It affords me the opportunity to continue exploring the intersection of content and technology within a world-class organization like Microsoft and alongside a proven, innovative leader like Nancy and the talented, enthusiastic team she has assembled."