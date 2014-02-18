Heath Named KSWB VP/Station Manager

Scott Heath, KSWB San Diego general sales manager, has been named VP and station manager at the station, a Tribune-owned Fox affiliate. He starts immediately and reports to Don Corsini, regional president and general manager.

Ray Schonbak, former VP and general manager at KSWB, passed away Nov. 20.

“Scott is a talented and experienced leader who has a depth of knowledge about the San Diego community that you can only acquire by getting out and talking to viewers and advertisers during a 27-year career in the market,” said Corsini. “He knows what works and the best way to connect with people.”

Heath joined KSWB in 1986 in sales as an account executive.

“I’m very excited to step into this new role,” said Heath. “We have a great team here at KSWB and we continue to build something special with viewers, advertisers and the community.”