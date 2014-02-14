Joel McHale to Host White House Correspondents' Dinner

Joel McHale will host this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The star of NBC's Community and E!'s The Soup will provide the entertainment at the annual event, which celebrates its centennial this year, on May 3 in Washington, D.C. TBS' Conan O'Brien hosted the 2013 event, which typically skewers those in attendance, including the President and First Lady.

“We’re thrilled that Joel will headline the dinner when we celebrate our centennial,” said WHCA president Steven Thomma, via Twitter on Friday. “He’s sharp, funny, and just the type of comic who can navigate the unique challenge of our dinner, making fun of Democrats, Republicans and especially the news media. Washington can use a little good-natured ribbing.”

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is usually carried live by C-SPAN.