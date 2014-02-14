Rogers Named WMC GM, Conroy Takes Over KAIT

Tracey Rogers, KAIT Jonesboro general manager, has been named VP and general manager of Raycom's WMC Memphis. She starts Feb. 10 and succeeds Lee Meredith, who took the top job at WAFB Baton Rouge.

Chris Conroy, marketing director at WMC, becomes the GM at Raycom's KAIT.

"I am thrilled to be coming home," said Rogers. "I grew up in Jackson, Tennessee watching WMC, then I had the honor of serving as news director here for five years, and now returning as the vice president and general manager is my dream come true"

"Tracey's instinct, Memphis market knowledge and proven dedication to her community are her strengths," said Nick Simonette, Raycom group VP. "She has so much love and respect for the people of the Mid-South and the legacy of WMC-TV 5."

Conroy brings 26 years of broadcasting experience to KAIT. He's been director of marketing at WMC for the last eight years.

"KAIT is truly one of America's finest legacy television stations, and I'm thrilled to be joining the KAIT family," said Conroy. "KAIT is known for excellence in broadcast television and I will work very hard to build on that firm foundation."

Added Simonette:

"KAIT is a very important part of the Region 8 community and one of the true great legacy stations of the U.S. We're grateful for Tracey Rogers' leadership during her time at KAIT, and proud of the legacy she will leave in Region 8. Chris has a solid track record of leadership in the television industry and of service to the community in which he lives. We are thrilled that Chris will be taking over the leadership of the station, and joining the Region 8 family."