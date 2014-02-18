Schwartzman Named Benton Senior Counselor

The Benton Foundation and Georgetown Law have named Andrew Schwartzman to head up a new public interest law project at the school.

Institute for Public Representation students and fellows represent public interest groups, children’s and religious groups, and other nonprofits at the FCC, Federal Trade Commission and in the courts, essentially a training ground for public advocates.

As the Benton senior counselor at Georgetown's Institute for Public Representation, Schwartzman—who headed the Media Access Project for over three decades—will both help train that new generation and represent those organizations on media issues.

Schwartzman's post is funded by the Ford Foundation, Media Democracy Fund and the Alphawood Foundation.