C-SPAN Crew Chief Eric Hansen Dies

Eric Hansen, 53, former crew chief at C-SPAN, died of cancer Feb. 13 at a Maryland hospice.

Hansen left C-SPAN in early 2013 to battle the disease, but before that had been manager of field technicians.

He had been with the cable-founded and funded public affairs net since 1986 and had been in charge of production for political conventions from 1988 to 2008 and managed the production on literally thousands of Congressional hearings, according to a C-SPAN spokesman.

He also led C-SPAN's transition from standard-definition to high-definition equipment.

"Eric Hansen worked extremely hard over 25 years to make this place what it is today," said C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb, We will miss him dearly."

Survivors include his wife, Sue, and three children.