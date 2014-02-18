Hulu Names Lim CTO

Tian Lim has been named chief technology officer at Hulu, the company announced Monday, replacing Richard Tom, who departed Hulu last year at the same time as former CEO Jason Kilar.

Lim most recently served as senior VP of product engineering at Sony Network Entertainment International, where he oversaw a team of hundreds of engineers handling North American engineering and service operations.

“Hulu is the best place for world-class builders. Hands down,” Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins said in a note to employees announcing the hire. “Our business at its core is defined by the building and innovating that happens daily at Hulu. We have sought out that needle-in-a-haystack who is a leading example of a builder and innovator, and today I’m excited to introduce you to him. Please welcome Tian Lim, who will be joining the Hulu ranks as Chief Technology Officer. We are thrilled to have him on board to grow and scale Hulu’s technology.”

Previous stints for Lim include Microsoft Xbox, where he led all development for the Xbox LIVE service, Xbox 360 operating system and Kinect.