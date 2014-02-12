ESPN Hires Darren Haynes as Studio Anchor

ESPN has hired Darren Haynes as a studio anchor to appear across a variety of platforms. His first day will be Feb. 24.

Haynes most recently anchored the evening and morning sportscasts for Al Jazeera America. He was also previously with Boston's NBC affiliate WHDH.

“Darren’s energy and expertise are certain to click and connect with sports fans everywhere,” said Rob King, senior VP, SportsCenter and news. “We’re very much looking forward to his arrival.”