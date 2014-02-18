Tony Gonzalez to Join CBS' 'The NFL Today'

CBS is shaking up its Sunday morning NFL pregame show.

The network announced Tuesday that recently-retired tight end Tony Gonzalez will join The NFL Today, and current analysts Dan Marino and Shannon Sharpe will leave the program.

James Brown, Boomer Esiason and Bill Cowher will all return. Marino has been with CBS since 2002, while Sharpe joined in 2004. CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said the two are leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Gonzalez will also contribute to other CBS Sports platforms such as Showtime's Inside the NFL and CBS Sports Network's That Other Pregame Show, which airs before The NFL Today on Sunday mornings.

“While we welcome Tony, we want to acknowledge Dan Marino and Shannon Sharpe who have contributed greatly to the success of The NFL Today for more than a decade,” said McManus. “Dan and Shannon are true Hall of Famers on the field and in front of the camera. As they pursue other professional opportunities, we thank them for their hard work and dedication and wish them nothing but the best.”

(Photo Credit: Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)