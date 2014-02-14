Univision Launches New Digital Production Arm

As part of an ongoing push to expand its digital content, Univision Communications has set up an in-house digital content production arm called La Fabrica UCI that will create Spanish and English language content.

Univision already operates such digital platforms as UVideos, Uforia, and Flama as well as a variety of mobile apps and online sites, including Univision.com.

La Fabrica UCI will produce content for Univision’s existing digital operations and for new digital brands from production facilities in New York and Miami.

The unit will also work with a network of producers, directors, and contributors throughout the U.S. and Latin America and will work to establish content partnerships.

The company has named Boris Gartner, vice president and general manager of La Fabrica UCI, to head up the venture. He will report to Isaac Lee, president Univision news and Fusion, and Mehul Nagrani, senior VP and general manager, digital.

“In the past three years, Univision has transformed from a niche network to a leading multiplatform media company with a strong focus on digital,” said Lee in a statement. “La Fabrica UCI speaks to our ongoing commitment to delivering the best and most innovative content in Spanish and English across platforms.”

The operation’s first original digital series, Medicina Desconocida (Strange Medicine) is now available exclusively on UVideos.com.