PromaxBDA Names NBC's Scot Chastain Cochair on Board of Directors

PromaxBDA elected NBC's Scot Chastain cochair of the organization's board of directors.

Chastain, who is senior VP of affiliate marketing and development at NBC Television Network, will work alongside Fox Broadcasting Company's COO Joe Earley on the board.

Chastain will replace Lisa Gregorian, chief marketing officer of Warner Bros. Television Group, on June 10, 2014 at PromaxBDA: The Conference as her two-year term as cochair ends.

"Scot is an incredible and talented marketing executive and has been passionately involved with PromaxBDA for many years and a past board member," said Earley. "I am fortunate to have the opportunity to work alongside him as cochair and look forward to utilizing his creativity, innovation and expertise."

The NBC exec has served as senior VP at the company since 2008.

PromaxBDA: The Conference will take place in New York City from June 10-12.